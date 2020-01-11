[Teams] Tottenham vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from the New Tottenham Stadium
Liverpool will be looking to tighten their grip at the top of the table when they take on Tottenham at the new White Hart Lane this evening.
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has handed Japhet Tanganga his Premier League debut as the youngster starts alongside Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez in what appears to be a back three. Serge Aurier starts on the right with Danny Rose returning in the left wing-back role.
Harry Winks joins Christian Eriksen in midfield while Dele Alli and Lucas Moura support Hueng-min Son in the Tottenham attack with Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso on the bench.
Jurgen Klopp has recalled his big-guns after they were rested in the FA Cup last weekend so Trent Alexander-Arnold comes in at right-back to join Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Any Robertson in the back four.
Jordan Henderson skippers the Liverpool side in midfield alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Gini Wijnaldum while Mo Salah and Sadio Mane support Roberto Firmino in attack.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Tottenham
Gazzaniga, Aurier, Tanganga, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose, Winks, Eriksen, Dele, Lucas, Son
Subs: Vorm, Vertonghen, Dier, Lamela, Sessegnon, Lo Celso, Skipp
Liverpool
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino, Mane
Subs: Adrian, Minamino, Lallana, Shaqiri, Origi, Phillips, Williams