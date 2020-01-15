Team news: Arsenal confirm fresh injury blow, 4 players to miss Sheff Utd clash
Arsenal have provided a team news update ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Sheffield United and Mikel Arteta will be without at least four players for the game.
The club have confirmed a fresh blow with the news that Sead Kolasinac has been ruled out of the game this weekend after picking up a thigh injury during the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace last time out.
Kieran Tierney is not expected to return until March after undergoing surgery on a dislocated shoulder that he sustained against West Ham over a month ago so Arsenal are low on options at left-back.
Calum Chambers is obviously still unavailable as he’s facing up to nine months on the sidelines with a serious knee ligament injury while Hector Bellerin will need to be assessed at training over the coming days to see whether he’s ready to make his comeback from a hamstring injury so we’re looking stretched at the back.
Arsenal will also be without our key striker against Sheffield United as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is suspended after being sent-off against Palace. Arsenal tried to have the ban reduced but it looks like we’ve failed as the club says Aubameyang will miss the next three matches.
An update on Arsenal.com said:
Hector Bellerin
Tight right hamstring. Being assessed ahead of Sheffield United (h).
Calum Chambers
Left knee. Ruptured anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee during Chelsea (h) on 29 December. Successful surgery completed. Rehabilitation process expected to take between six to nine months.
Sead Kolasinac
Left thigh strain. Being assessed ahead of next week, but will not be available for Sheffield United (h).
Kieran Tierney
Right shoulder. Dislocated right shoulder during West Ham Utd (a) on December 9. Successful surgery completed. Rehabilitation process expected to take around three months, aiming to return to full training in March.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Suspended. Following his red card at Crystal Palace, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will miss the next three matches.
Interestingly, there was no mention of Lucas Torreira in the official team news update so it looks like he’s fit and available for selection after being forced off at half-time against Palace with a muscle complaint.
With Kolasinac and Tierney both out it looks like Bukayo Saka will have to fill-in at left-back this weekend but let’s hope Bellerin is passed fit to return as he’s been a big miss at right-back over the past few weeks.
Gabriel Martinelli is expected to be recalled on the left side of attack with Aubameyang suspended while Dani Ceballos and Rob Holding will hope to feature against Sheffield United after returning to full fitness.