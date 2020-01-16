Key trio out as Arteta makes 2 changes | Expected Arsenal line-up vs Sheff Utd
Arsenal take on Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Here is the team Gooner Mac expects Mikel Arteta to select:
Goalkeeper: Arsenal are highly unlikely to make any changes in goal as No.1 Bernd Leno is expected to retain his place with Emi Martinez once again named on the bench.
Defence: Arteta continues to have selection issue at the back as Hector Bellerin remains a doubt with an on-going hamstring issue. The Spaniard has trained this week but may not be risked so Ainsley Maitland-Niles is set to continue at right-back this weekend.
Kieran Tierney remains on the sidelines with a should injury while Sead Kolasinac is a major doubt after picking up a hip injury in training this week. The Bosnian international will be assessed on Friday but isn’t expected to play so Bukayo Saka should fill-in at left-back.
Calum Chambers is obviously unavailable after being ruled out for up to nine months with a knee injury. Rob Holding and Shkodran Mustafi are options but I think we’ll see Sokratis continue alongside David Luiz against Sheffield United.
Midfield: Lucas Torreira will face a late fitness check at London Colney tomorrow after being forced off during Arsenal’s draw at Crystal Palace last weekend but the Uruguayan international is being tipped to feature on Saturday after training on Wednesday.
If Torreira is fit then I expect he’ll keep his place alongside Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park with Matteo Guendouzi on the bench.
Dani Ceballos has got another full weeks training under his belt after recovering from a hamstring injury so I think he’ll return to the squad – although a place on the bench is probably the best he can hope for.
Attack: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will begin a three-match suspension after being sent off against Palace last weekend so Arsenal will be forced into a change in attack. Reiss Nelson is pushing for a recall but I think Arteta will go with Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing.
Alexandre Lacazette will lead the line up front and the pressure is on the Frenchman to get back among the goals with Aubameyang out. Eddie Nketiah is set to stay at Arsenal after returning from his loan spell at Leeds so he could be on the bench.
Mesut Ozil is expected to retain his place in the attacking midfield position while Nicolas Pepe should start on the right-wing and they’ll need to step up and help create chances for Lacazette this weekend.
Here is how I think we’ll see Arsenal line-up: