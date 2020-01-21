Key man ruled out as Solskjaer makes 3 changes | Expected Man Utd line-up v Burnley
Manchester United take on Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. Here is the team we think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will select for the game:
Goalkeeper: There is no point deliberating for too long over who’ll start in goal as David De Gea will retain the gloves between the sticks tomorrow night. Sergio Romero is fit to keep his place on the bench despite being involved in a nasty car crash this week.
Defence: Man Utd have been dealt a blow as Victor Lindelof is set to miss the visit of Burnley after being sent home from training on Tuesday due to illness. Eric Baily was back on the bench at the weekend after recovering from a serious knee injury but he’s lacking match fitness so isn’t likely to start just yet.
Axel Tuanzebe is still on the sidelines with a thigh injury so Phil Jones might be recalled to start alongside Harry Maguire tomorrow evening. Solskjaer went with a back three during the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool but is expected to revert to a flat back four versus Burnley.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka should keep his place at right-back while Brandon Williams appears to be ahead of Luke Shaw in the left-back pecking order so the youngster could keep his place with Shaw dropping to the bench following his stint in a back three.
Midfield: Manchester United will once again be without Paul Pogba as the Frenchman continues to recover from ankle surgery while Scott McTominay is also still on the sidelines with a serious knee ligament injury.
Fred has been in good form lately so the Brazilian should keep his place alongside Nemanja Matic in the middle of the park tomorrow. Andreas Pereira failed to make an impact at Anfield and I think we’ll see Solskjaer give Juan Mata a recall in the advanced attacking midfield position against Burnley.
Attack: Marcus Rashford has been ruled out for around two months after suffering a fractured back against Wolves last week and he’ll be a huge miss for Manchester United over the coming weeks.
Mason Greenwood could be in-line for a recall on the wing tomorrow with Daniel James moving to the left side of the United attack. Jesse Lingard has fallen out-of-favour recently so he’ll have to settle for a place on the bench.
Anthony Martial will continue to lead the line up front against Burnley and the pressure is on the Frenchman to start producing the goods in-front of goal during Rashford’s prolonged absence.
Here is how we think Manchester United will line-up: