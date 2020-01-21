[Teams] Chelsea vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge
Arsenal need a win to stay in the race for the top four when they take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this evening.
Blues boss Frank Lampard is without Reece James as he’s failed to recover from a minor knock so Cesar Azpilicueta starts at right-back with Emerson Palmeiri returning at left-back. Andreas Christensen keeps his place in the middle of the Chelsea defence.
Mateo Kovacic is recalled in midfield with Mason Mount dropping out while Callum Hudson-Odoi and Willian support Tammy Abraham with Pedro and Michy Batshuayi among the substitutes.
Arsenal make just one change from the side that drew with Sheffield United at the weekend as Hector Bellerin is recalled at right-back with Ainsley Maitland-Niles dropping out. Shkodran Mustafi keeps his place alongside David Luiz with Sokratis still out with illness.
Bukayo Saka once again starts at left-back while Gabriel Martinelli continues to deputise on the left wing for the suspended Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Mesut Ozil and Nicolas Pepe also support Alexandre Lacazette in attack.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Chelsea
Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Emerson; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Willian.
Subs: Alonso, Barkley, Pedro, Caballero, Zouma, Mount, Batshuayi
Arsenal
Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka; Xhaka, Torreira; Pepe, Ozil, Martinelli; Lacazette
Subs: Ceballos, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Martinez, Willock, Guendouzi, Nketiah