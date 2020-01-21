Liverpool trump Real Madrid after securing agreement to sign £51m star this summer
Liverpool have trumped Chelsea and Real Madrid after striking a pre-agreement with RB Leipzig hitman Timo Werner over a move to Anfield this summer, according to reports via the Daily Star.
Werner has developed into one of the hottest strikers in world football since joining Leipzig from Stuttgart in 2016 as he’s provided 86 goals and 37 assists in his 140 appearances so far – including 25 goals and 10 assists in just 26 games this season alone.
The German international has attracted interest from a host of top clubs but the Daily Star carry a report suggesting Liverpool have beaten-off competition from Chelsea and Real Madrid to land the sought-after hitman.
The Star cites a report from Spanish newspaper El Desmarque that claims Werner has snubbed Madrid after reaching a pre-agreement with Jurgen Klopp to join the European champions at the end of the season.
It’s suggested by the Daily Star that Werner has a buyout clause worth £51m that will kick-in this summer and Werner’s move to Anfield is expected to go through before the European Championship Final’s start in mid-June.
The news comes after German outlet Bild claimed that Liverpool was Werner’s preferred destination this summer and the striker recently admitted the Premier League is the most ‘interesting’ league in the world.
Werner is quoted as saying by the Daily Star:
“The Premier League is certainly the most interesting league, you have to say,”
“There is a certain flair to watching the English league and playing there.”
Klopp already has one of the most feared attacks in world football with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane supporting Roberto Firmino and the trio helped Liverpool win the Champions League last season while they are storming their way to the Premier League title this campaign.
However, Klopp is still being tipped to further strengthen his formidable squad in the summer with the club ready to hand him a sizeable transfer kitty and it appears the German coach is ready to splash a large chunk of it on Werner.
The 23-year-old would be a sensational signing for Liverpool and he’d give Klopp another world class option in the final third if he does end up moving to Anfield this summer, so Reds’ fans will be praying this proposed deal goes through.