Man Utd on verge of agreeing deal to sign 15-goal star after submitting £46m offer
The January transfer window is in full swing so we’ll bring you all the latest news and gossip from around the globe. Today, are Man Utd finally about to sign Bruno Fernandes?…
Manchester United are finally closing in on a deal to sign Bruno Fernandes after submitting a £46m bid for the Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder, according to reports.
Fernandes has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford throughout the January window and it looked like a proposed deal was in danger of collapse after United refused to meet Sporting’s asking price.
However, it appears there has been a breakthrough in negotiations as the Express are citing a report from A Bola that claims positive talks have been held between the two clubs and an agreement is on the verge of being found.
The report says Man Utd had previously been unwilling to meet Sporting’s £50m plus bonuses asking price but a compromise has been found with United paying £46m up front and a further £8.5m in bonuses.
This claim is supported by TuttoMercatoWeb as the Italian outlet says Manchester United have submitted a £46m [€55m] plus bonuses offer for Fernandes and the players agents are confident a deal will now be finalised this month.
Publicly, Jorge Mendes refused to be drawn on the rumours after telling reporters today that the only guarantee is Fernandes will leave Sporting either this month or in the summer but it looks like a deal with United is edging closer to completion.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be keen for the transfer to go through this month as he desperately needs to add more creativity to his squad with Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford on the sidelines and Fernandes would be a superb addition to his team.
The Portuguese international has provided an impressive 15 goals and 13 assists already this season so he’d add a much-needed goal threat to the Man Utd side if he completes this proposed move from Sporting Lisbon.
No doubt there will be more twists and turns in this transfer saga so stay tuned for more updates over the coming days!