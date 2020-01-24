Liverpool team news: Klopp confirms double boost ahead of FA Cup trip + Mane update
Jurgen Klopp has provided a team news and injury update ahead of Liverpool’s FA Cup fourth round trip to Shrewsbury Town on Sunday afternoon.
The Reds boss was pleased to confirm that Naby Keita could be back in contention after returning to full training today following a groin injury that’s kept him out recently. The midfielder will need to be assessed but as long as he comes through the next couple of training sessions then Keita should return to the squad on Sunday.
Dejan Lovren is also back in the fold and should start against Shrewsbury after getting a full weeks training under his belt having recovered from a thigh injury that hampered the Croatian international for over a month.
However, Sunday’s game will come too soon for James Milner as he’s still recovering from a hamstring injury while Xherdan Shaqiri is also still unavailable as he works his way back to fitness from a calf problem.
Klopp also provided an update on Sadio Mane after the winger was forced off with a thigh injury during Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Wolves on Thursday night. The Senegal international has undergone a scan today but Klopp says he’s still waiting to hear the results before he’ll learn how long Mane will be out for.
Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:
“No, I think he is in the scan in this moment. They didn’t call me out of the scan, so, no. [Fingers crossed], yes.”
“Dejan trained completely normally, until the game it’s a week [back] so should be fine.
“For Shaq and Millie, I think it’s too early. Naby, we will have to see. My information is that he will be part of training today and then we have to see.
“It was not too long, but how he looks and so on. For the boys that didn’t play longer than a half yesterday, today will be a very, very important session and kind of an intense session.
“It’s minus two [days] to the game so there is always intensity. We will see if he can be part of that completely – then he would be an option. If not, then not.”
Klopp is expected to rotate his squad on Sunday and give his key players a well earned rest. Adrian is in-line to replace Alisson Becker in goal while the likes of Divock Origi, Joel Matip and Fabinho could also start.
January signing Takumi Minamino should get another chance to impress while youngsters Yasser Larouci, Pedro Chirivella, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott will also be hoping for some game time after featuring in the third round win over Everton.