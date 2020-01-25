[Teams] Southampton vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups for FA Cup clash
Tottenham are on the south coast as they take on Southampton at St Mary’s in the 4th round of the FA Cup this afternoon.
Jose Mourinho has decided to leave Christian Eriksen out of the squad, despite the midfielder travelling to Southampton, amid reports linking him with a move to Inter Milan. New signing Gedson Fernandes makes his full debut while Giovani Lo Celso also starts for Tottenham.
Japhet Tanganga comes in at left-back while Davinson Sanchez replaces Jan Vertonghen alongside Toby Alderweireld in the middle of the back four. Serge Aurier keeps his place at right-back with Juan Foyth named on the bench.
Harry Winks is passed fit to start despite picking up a knock against Norwich last time out. Mourinho is taking no risks in attack as Hueng-min Son and Dele Alli once again support Lucas Moura.
Erik Lamela must settle for a place among the Tottenham substitutes where he’s joined by Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier and Tanguy Ndombele.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Southampton
Gunn; Danso, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Ward-Prowse, Højbjerg; Armstrong, Redmond; Obafemi, Ings.
Subs: Lewis, Yoshida, Romeu, Smallbone, Djenepo, Boufal, Adams
Tottenham
Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Tanganga, Winks, Gedson, Lo Celso, Dele, Son, Lucas
Subs: Gazzaniga, Foyth, Vertonghen, Dier, Ndombele, Sessegnon, Lamela