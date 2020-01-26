[Teams] Tranmere vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups for FA Cup clash
Manchester United will be looking to avoid an upset when they take on Tranmere in the fourth round of the FA Cup this afternoon.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rotated his squad with Sergio Romero replacing David De Gea in goal while Diogo Dalot comes in for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back. Victor Lindelof returns to partner Harry Maguire and Phil Jones in defence after recovering from illness. Eric Bailly has to settle for a place on the bench.
Luke Shaw comes in for Brandon Williams at left-back this afternoon while Andreas Pereira partners Nemanja Matic in midfield with Fred dropping to the bench. Jesse Lingard is recalled to start in the Man Utd attack along with Anthony Martial.
Juan Mata and Daniel James are named among the substitutes with Mason Greenwood given a chance to impress in the Manchester United attack. Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are among those to miss the game through injury.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Tranmere
Davies, Caprice, Clarke, Monthe, Ridehalgh, Danns, Perkins, Morris, Jennings, Blackett-Taylor, Ferrier
Subs: Woods, Mullin, Hepburn-Murphy, Gilmour, Pilling, Payne, Wilson.
Man Utd
Romero, Shaw, Jones, Maguire, Lindelof, Dalot, Matic, Pereira, Lingard, Martial, Greenwood
Subs: Grant, Bailly, Williams, Fred, Mata, James, Chong