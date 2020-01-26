[Teams] Shrewsbury vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups for FA Cup clash
Liverpool will be looking to avoid an upset when they take on Shrewsbury Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup this afternoon.
Jurgen Klopp has made 11 changes from the side that beat Wolves on Thursday night with Adrian coming in to replace Alisson Becker in goal. Neco Williams starts at right-back with Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench while Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren start after returning to full fitness. Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are given a well earned rest.
Fabinho comes back into the Liverpool midfield as he looks to build-up his match fitness having recently recovered from an ankle injury. Pedro Chirivella and Curtis Jones get chances to impress with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain dropping to the bench. Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum are given the afternoon off but Naby Keita returns to the bench after overcoming a groin injury.
Takumi Minamino makes his second start in a Liverpool shirt while Harvey Elliot and Divock Origi get starts in attack. Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino are among the subs but Sadio Mane misses out with a knock.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Shrewsbury
O’Leary, Pierre, Golbourne, Williams, Whalley, Norburn, Lang, Love, Goss, Ebanks-Landell, Laurent
Subs: Murphy, Edwards, Beckles, Walker, Hart, Udoh, Cummings.
Liverpool
Adrian, Williams, Matip, Lovren, Larouci, Fabinho, Chirivella, Jones, Elliott Minamino, Origi.
Subs: Kelleher, Keita, Firmino, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexander-Arnold, Hoever.