Ceballos starts as Arteta makes 6 changes | Expected Arsenal line-up vs Bournemouth
Arsenal take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Monday night. Here is the team Gooner Mac expects Mikel Arteta to select:
Goalkeeper: Arsenal No.1 Bernd Leno is expected to be rested with Emi Martinez given another chance to impress in the cup.
Defence: Arteta will be without David Luiz as he’s suspended following his sending off against Chelsea on Tuesday night but Sokratis is set for a recall after recovering from illness. Rob Holding could also be given a run out as he bids to build-up his match fitness following a serious knee injury so Shkodran Mustafi should make way.
Arsenal continue to be without Sead Kolasinac due to a thigh injury while Kieran Tierney is still recovering from shoulder surgery so Bukao Saka is set to continue at left-back. Hector Bellerin scored a dramatic equaliser against Chelsea last time out but he could be rested with Ainsley Maitland-Niles recalled at right-back tomorrow night.
Midfield: Lucas Torreira should keep his place in the holding role against Bournemouth but Matteo Guendouzi is pushing for a recall after being named on the bench in recent games so Granit Xhaka may get a rest.
Dani Ceballos is reportedly looking to end his loan spell early after a frustrating 6 months but Arsenal aren’t likely to let him leave without a fight and I think this game is a good chance to give the Spaniard some much-needed minutes.
Attack: If Ceballos does start tomorrow evening then Mesut Ozil is the man expected to drop out with the German international given a rest. Ozil hasn’t been at his best in recent games so hopefully a breather will do him good.
Arsenal are still without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he’ll serve the final game of his three-match suspension so Gabriel Martinelli is expected to continue on the left wing and he’ll be in confident mood following his superb goal against Chelsea.
Reiss Nelson remains out with a hamstring injury that’s expected to keep him on the sidelines until mid-February so Nicolas Pepe is likely to keep his place on the right wing against Bournemouth.
Alexandre Lacazette has been struggling in front of goal in recent weeks and I think he could actually do with a rest but Arteta has suggested he’ll take the FA Cup seriously so I don’t see him leaving Laca out. Eddie Nketiah is an option but I think he’ll be on the bench.
Here is how I think we’ll see Arsenal line-up: