[Teams] Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from the Vitality Stadium
Arsenal take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup this evening.
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has rotated his squad with Emi Martinez coming in to replace Bernd Leno in goal. Sokratis is passed fit to return after recovering from illness and he replaces the suspended David Luiz in the back four.
Shkdoran Mustafi keeps his place with Rob Holding named among the substitutes while Hector Bellerin and Bukayo Saka occupy the full-back positions again. Ainsley Maitland-Niles has to settle for a place on the bench.
Matteo Guendouzi gets a recall as he joins Granit Xhaka in midfield with Lucas Torreira rested. Mesut Ozil is also given a breather but Dani Ceballos is overlooked with Joe Willock the man to get a recall from Arteta.
Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah is handed a start up front tonight with Alexandre Lacazette rested. Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli keep their places in attack but Laca and Ozil are options from the bench.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Bournemouth
Travers, Smith, S Cook, Ake, Simpson, L Cook, Surman, Gosling, H Wilson, Fraser, Solanke
Subs: Ramsdale, Francis, Genesini, Billing, Dobre, C Wilson, Surridge
Arsenal
Martinez; Bellerin, Mustafi,Sokratis, Saka; Guendouzi, Xhaka; Pepe, Willock, Martinelli; Nketiah
Subs: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Torreira, Ceballos, Ozil, Lacazette