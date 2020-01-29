[Teams] Man City vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from the Etihad
Manchester City will be looking to finish the job and book their place in the EFL Cup final when they take on Manchester United in their second leg at the Etihad Stadium tonight.
Pep Guardiola has decided not to risk Aymeric Laporte as he’s just returned from a lengthy injury absence so Nicolas Otamendi is joined by Rodri in defence. Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo occupy the full-back positions with John Stones on the bench.
Ilkay Gundogan starts alongside Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva in midfield while Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling support Sergio Aguero in the Man City attack.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to be playing with a back three as Luke Shaw lines-up alongside Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof. Brandon Williams will be at left wing-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the opposite flank.
Nemanja Matic is passed fit to start alongside Fred in the Man Utd midfield while Jesse Lingard is preferred ahead of Juan Mata. Mason Greenwood supports Anthony Martial in attack with Daniel James having to settle for a place among the subs.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Man City
Bravo, Walker, Rodri, Otamendi, Cancelo, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, B Silva, Sterling, Aguero
Subs: Ederson, Stones, Jesus, Zinchenko, Silva, Foden, Garcia
Man Utd
De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Fred, Matic, Lingard, Greenwood, Martial.
Subs: Romero, Bailly, Dalot, Jones, Pereira, James, Mata