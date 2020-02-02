[Teams] Burnley vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Turf Moor
Arsenal are at Turf Moor this afternoon to take on Burnley in the Premier League.
Mikel Arteta has given Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang an immediate recall after he completed his three-game suspension. The Gabon hitman joins Alexandre Lacazette and Gabriel Martinelli in attack with Nicolas Pepe dropping to the bench.
Arsenal also welcome David Luiz back from suspension so Sokratis makes way as Shkodran Mustafi keeps his place after recovering from an ankle knock. Hector Bellerin starts at right-back while Bukayo Saka continues at left-back as Sead Kolasinac failed to recover from a thigh injury in time.
Matteo Guendouzi keeps his place in midfield alongside Granit Xhaka so Lucas Torreira has to settle for a place on the bench along with Joe Willock. Mesut Ozil is recalled to start in the attacking midfield position for Arsenal this afternoon while Bernd Leno comes in for Emi Martinez in goal.
Dani Ceballos and Eddie Nketiah are among the subs but new signings Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari aren’t ready to be involved just yet.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Burnley
Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Wood, Rodriguez
Subs: Brady, Hart, Pieters, Lennon, Bardsley, Vydra, Long
Arsenal
Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Ozil, Martinelli, Lacazette, Aubameyang
Subs: Martinez, Sokratis, Torreira, Willock, Ceballos, Pepe, Nketiah