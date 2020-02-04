[Teams] Liverpool vs Shrewsbury: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield
A severely weakened Liverpool side take on Shrewsbury Town in their FA Cup fourth round replay at Anfield this evening.
Neil Critchley takes charge as Jurgen Klopp has kept his promise to take the first team away on their winter break so the Reds will be relying on their youth players to secure a trip to Chelsea in the fifth round.
The likes of Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are off enjoying some sun so won’t be involved this evening.
Even squad players such as Adrian, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino and Adam Lallana have been given the night off while James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri are injured [they wouldn’t have played even if fit].
Therefore, Critchley has to rely on youth with Curtis Jones captaining Liverpool tonight. Neco Williams gets another chance to impress at right back with Sepp van den Berg and Ki-Jana Hoever in the middle of the back four.
Pedro Chirivella starts in midfield along with Leighton Clarkson and Adam Lewis. Liam Millar joins Jones and Harvey Elliot in the attack with the likes of Elijah Dixon-Bonner and Toby Gallacher on the bench.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Liverpool
Kelleher; Williams, Hoever, van den Berg, Lewis; Chirivella, Clarkson, Cain; Elliott, Millar, Jones.
Subs: Jaros, Hardy, Gallacher, Dixon-Bonner, Boyes, Bearne, Norris.
Shrewsbury
O’Leary, Pierre, Golbourne, Edwards, Williams, Whalley, Lang, Love, Goss, Ebanks-Landell, Laurent.
Subs: Murphy, Beckles, Sears, Walker, Udoh, Cummings, Hart