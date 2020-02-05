[Teams] Tottenham vs Southampton: Confirmed line-ups from the New Tottenham Stadium
Tottenham entertain Southampton at the New Tottenham Stadium this evening for their FA Cup fourth round replay.
Jose Mourinho has recalled Jan Vertonghen to the back four with the defender partnering Toby Alderweireld so Davinson Sanchez is the man to drop to the bench. Serge Aurier continues at right-back with Japhet Tanganga once again on the left in the continued absence of Ben Davies.
Eric Dier and Tanguy Ndombele are given a recalls in midfield after being named on the bench for Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Manchester City at the weekend. Giovani Lo Celso isn’t involved tonight due to a thigh injury while Dele Alli is only among the substitutes after picking up an ankle knock on Sunday afternoon.
Steven Bergwijn is ineligible so Ryan Sessegnon is recalled to join Hueng-min Son and Lucas Moura in the front three. Hugo Lloris is passed fit to start in goal after recovering from a hip problem so Pablo Gazzaniga is on the bench.
Tottenham have also called-up youngster Troy Parrott as he’s named among the subs along with Gedson Fernandes, Oliver Skipp and Dennis Cirkin. Erik Lamela is ruled out with a groin problem.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Tottenham
Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Tanganga, Dier, Winks, Ndombele, Sessegnon, Lucas, Son.
Subs: Gazzaniga, Sanchez, Cirkin, Skipp, Gedson, Dele, Parrott
Southampton
Gunn, Ward-Prowse, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand, Hojbjerg, Romeu, Boufal, Redmond, Ings, Long.
Subs: Lewis, Vokins, Vestergaard, Smallbone, Armstrong, Obafemi, Adams.