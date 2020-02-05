[Teams] Tottenham vs Southampton: Confirmed line-ups from the New Tottenham Stadium Tottenham entertain Southampton at the New Tottenham Stadium this evening... Posted February 5, 2020

Man City vs West Ham match preview with betting odds and prediction Here is our match preview ahead of Manchester City's clash... Posted February 5, 2020

Tottenham vs Southampton preview including betting odds and prediction Here is our match preview ahead of Tottenham's FA Cup... Posted February 5, 2020

2 new signings added to Arsenal’s Europa League squad, 20y/o forward also included Arsenal have added January signings Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares... Posted February 4, 2020

[Teams] Liverpool vs Shrewsbury: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield A severely weakened Liverpool side take on Shrewsbury Town in... Posted February 4, 2020

[Teams] Tottenham vs Man City: Confirmed line-ups from the New Tottenham Stadium Tottenham Hotspur entertain defending Premier League champions Manchester City in... Posted February 2, 2020