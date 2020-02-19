Double blow as OGS makes 6 changes | Team news & expected Man Utd line-up v Brugge
Manchester United take on Brugge in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie on Thursday. Here is the latest team news and the line-up we think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will select for the game:
Goalkeeper: There should be a change in goal as Sergio Romero is expected to be recalled with David De Gea given a rest.
Defence: Solskjaer went with a back three/five against Chelsea on Monday night but he’s likely to revert to a back four tomorrow. Luke Shaw performed well in a back three but he’s expected to drop out with Brandon Williams keeping his place at left-back.
The Manchester United boss has confirmed he’ll rotate his squad so Diogo Dalot could come in for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back while Victor Lindelof is available again after missing the win over Chelsea. Eric Bailly could be the man to make way with Harry Maguire keeping his place.
Midfield: Solskjaer confirmed to ManUtd.com today that Paul Pogba is still a long way from being available for selection as the midfielder continues to work his way back from ankle surgery.
Scott McTominay returned to full training yesterday after recovering from a serious knee injury that’s hampered him for several months but the Scotsman hasn’t made the trip to Belgium as this game comes too soon.
Nemanja Matic could keep his place in midfield but Fred may be given a rest so Andreas Pereira is in-line for a recall after being named on the bench for the win over Chelsea on Monday night.
Bruno Fernandes has made a steady start to life in England following his big-money move to Man Utd in January and he could continue in the advanced attacking midfield position against Brugge tomorrow.
Attack: Solskjaer has confirmed a major blow with the news that Marcus Rashford’s back injury is worse than first thought and the striker is facing a race against time to play again this season.
Odion Ighalo is pushing to make his full debut after being a late substitute against Chelsea. Anthony Martial could be moved out to the left wing to accommodate for Ighalo through the middle.
That would see Daniel James given a rest while Juan Mata could be given a recall to start on the right side of the United attack as Mason Greenwood hasn’t made the trip to Belgium.
Here is how we think Manchester United will line-up:
