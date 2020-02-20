[Teams] Brugge vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash
Manchester United take on Brugge in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie this evening.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has recalled Sergio Romero in goal with David De Gea dropping to the bench. Victor Lindelof is back in defence alongside Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw as Man Utd deploy a back three. Eric Bailly is the man to make way.
Brandon Williams and Diogo Dalot occupy the wing-back positions as Aaron Wan-Bissaka is given a rest while Andreas Pereira joins Nemanja Matic in midfield with Fred given a breather.
Bruno Fernandes is also given a rest so Jesse Lingard is recalled in the attacking midfield department. Juan Mata joins Lingard in the Manchester United starting eleven with Daniel James named on the bench.
January signing Odoin Ighalo has to settle for a place among the substitutes so Anthony Martial once again leads the line up front for the visitors this evening.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Brugge
Mignolet; Kossounou, Mechele, Deli; Mata, Rits, Balanta, De Cuyper; Vanaken; Tau, Dennis.
Subs: Horvath, Okereke, Mitrovicx, Schrijvers, Ricca, Vormer, De Ketelaere.
Man Utd
Romero; Lindelof, Maguire (c), Shaw; Dalot, Pereira, Matic, Williams; Lingard, Martial, Mata.
Subs: De Gea, Bailly, Fred, Fernandes, James, Ighalo, Wan-Bissaka.