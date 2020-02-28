Man Utd team news: Solskjaer confirms fresh blow as key trio miss Everton trip
Manchester United will look to close-in on the top four with a win when they take on Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.
Ahead of the game, the club have provided a team news and injury update on ManUtd.com including the latest on the fitness of Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe and Tim Fosu-Mensah.
Martial missed Thursday night’s 5-0 victory over Club Brugge in the Europa League and Solskjaer has confirmed the in-form Frenchman was forced out of the game after failing a late fitness test.
United’s No.9 picked up a thigh injury during training on Wednesday afternoon and is now set to miss Sunday’s trip to Everton but Solskjaer doesn’t know how long Martial will be on the sidelines for until he undergoes a scan today.
The Norwegian coach is quoted as saying by ManUtd.com:
“He went off [during] training and had treatment. He reported this morning and had a fitness test. It’s not his hamstring, it’s his thigh, in and around the knee.“
Elsewhere, Pogba remains on the sidelines for the Everton game this weekend as the French superstar continues to recover from an ankle injury that’s hampered him for the majority of the season.
Manchester United will also be without the services of Rashford against the Toffees as he’s facing a race against time to play again this season due to a fractured back so Solskjaer will be without three key players this weekend.
There is some positive news on the horizon as Tuanzebe and Fosu Mensah are set to feature for the U23s as they step-up their recoveries from injury so the young duo could be available again soon.
United head to Merseyside sitting fifth in the Premier League table but are just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea so they’ll look to keep the pressure on Frank Lampard’s side with a win over Everton.