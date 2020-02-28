Man Utd team news: Solskjaer confirms fresh blow as key trio miss Everton trip Manchester United will be without three key players for Sunday's... Posted February 28, 2020

Liverpool team news update: Klopp confirms 3 players will miss Watford clash Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has offered a team news update... Posted February 28, 2020

Key man ruled out as Klopp makes 1 change | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Watford Liverpool will go one step closer to clinching the title... Posted February 27, 2020

[Teams] Man Utd vs Club Brugge: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford Manchester United take on Club Brugge at Old Trafford looking... Posted February 27, 2020

[Teams] Arsenal vs Olympiacos: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates Arsenal welcome Olympiacos to the Emirates this evening for the... Posted February 27, 2020

Man Utd vs Brugge preview | Confirmed team news | Expected line-up | Prediction This is our match preview ahead of Man Utd's Europa... Posted February 27, 2020