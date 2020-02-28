Key man ruled out as Solskjaer makes 3 changes | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Everton
Manchester United take on Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon. Here is the line-up we think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will select for the game:
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero started in the Europa League win over Club Brugge on Thursday night but he’s set to drop back to the bench with number one David De Gea recalled between the sticks on Sunday.
Defence: Solskjaer has gone with a back four in the last two games and I expect the Norwegian coach to stick with that system having kept consecutive clean sheets against Watford and Brugge.
Victor Lindelof is likely to be recalled alongside Harry Maguire after being rested on Thursday night so Eric Bailly will be the man to make way despite putting in a solid shift in the Europa League.
Luke Shaw has been finding some form lately so he could keep his place ahead of Brandon Williams at left-back against Everton while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to retain the shirt at right-back.
Midfield: Manchester United were handed a boost on Thursday as Scott McTominay came through the game unscathed and even got himself on the score-sheet during his first start since recovering from a knee injury.
Solskjaer may not have planned to start McTominay for the second time in four days but it will be tough to leave him out against Everton following his performance against Brugge so I think we’ll see the Scottish international starting at Goodison Park.
Nemanja Matic is pushing for a recall after being named on the bench in the Europa League tie but Fred is expected to keep his place alongside McTominay after bagging a late brace for Man Utd against Brugge.
Paul Pogba remains on the sidelines with an ankle injury but Bruno Fernandes continued his fine start to life at Old Trafford with another goal on Thursday so he should once again line-up in the attacking midfield position.
Attack: Man Utd have been handed a blow as Anthony Martial is struggling with a thigh injury that kept him out of the Brugge game and the Frenchman is a major doubt for Sunday’s trip to Everton.
January signing Odoin Ighalo scored on his full debut last time out so he’s expected to continue up front in Martial’s absence while Daniel James should keep his place on the wing.
Marcus Rashford is still recovering from a back injury so Mason Greenwood could be handed a recall in the United attack with Juan Mata dropping to the bench alongside Jesse Lingard.
Here is how we think Manchester United will line-up: