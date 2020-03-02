Arsenal star ruled out for a month but defender to resume full training this week
Arsenal travel to Fratton Park to take on Portsmouth in the fifth round of the FA Cup this evening.
Ahead of the game, the club have issued a team news and injury update on Arsenal.com which includes the latest on the fitness of Sead Kolasinac, Calum Chambers, Cedric Soares and Kieran Tierney.
Kolasinac missed the Europa League defeat to Olympiacos on Thursday after suffering a shoulder injury against Everton last weekend and there were fears he may be facing a race against time to play again this season if he required surgery.
However, it appears the injury wasn’t as bad as first feared as Arsenal have confirmed that Kolasinac is aiming to return to full training at the end of March so the full-back will only be ruled out for around a month.
The Bosnian’s absence is well timed as the Gunners have also revealed that fellow left-back Tierney is set to resume full training this week. The former Celtic star has been on the sidelines since December following shoulder surgery but has stepped-up his recovery in recent weeks and is now on the verge of making his comeback.
In a double boost, Arsenal have also confirmed that Soares is due to begin full training next week as the right-back looks to overcome a knee injury that’s hampered him since he arrived on loan from Southampton in January.
However, we won’t be seeing Chambers any time soon as the centre-back is facing a long road to recovery after suffering a serious anterior cruciate ligament against Chelsea back in December.
Here is the latest team news update from Arsenal.com:
Calum Chambers
Left knee. Ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee during Chelsea (h) on December 29. Successful surgery completed. Rehabilitation process expected to take between six and nine months.
Sead Kolasinac
Right shoulder. Significant strain to right shoulder joint during Everton (h) on February 23. Aiming to return to full training by the end of March.
Cedric Soares
Left knee. Aiming to be in full training next week (w/c Monday, March 9).
Kieran Tierney
Right shoulder. Aiming to return to full training this week (w/c Monday, March 2).
Arsenal head into tonight’s FA Cup clash with Portsmouth needing to bounce back following the disastrous defeat to Olympiacos in the Europa League so Mikel Arteta will be keen to avoid an upset at Fratton Park.