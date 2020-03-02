Teenage duo start as Klopp makes 9 changes | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Chelsea
Liverpool take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night. Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select for the game:
Goalkeeper: The Reds boss is expected to rotate his squad so Alisson Becker could be given a rest with Adrian recalled between the sticks.
Defence: Klopp is set to make plenty of changes in defence with key men given a well earned rest. Joe Gomez has been passed fit to return after missing the defeat at Watford with a minor muscle issue. However, Klopp may save the young centre-back for the Bournemouth game at the weekend so Joel Matip could line-up alongside Dejan Lovren with Virgil van Dijk given a rest.
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are also likely to be protected so Neco Williams could start at right-back against Chelsea while James Milner may fill-in at left-back after overcoming a thigh problem that kept him out of the defeat at Vicarage Road.
Midfield: We should see changes in the Liverpool midfield with Fabinho and Gini Wijnaldum given a rest ahead of the Bournemouth game on Saturday. Youngster Pedro Chirivella has impressed in the previous rounds of the FA Cup so he could be given another chance against Chelsea tomorrow.
Reds skipper Jordan Henderson remains on the sidelines with a thigh injury while Naby Keita is also expected to miss out with a groin problem that kept him out of the Watford game on Saturday evening.
Therefore, Adam Lallana should be recalled in midfield while teenage sensation Curtis Jones is set for another start after putting in some hugely impressive displays in the previous rounds.
Attack: I don’t see Liverpool risking any of their front three so it’s unlikely we’ll see Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino starting against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge – although one or two could be named on the bench in-case Klopp needs some inspiration in the second half.
Divock Origi is expected to start up front while Takumi Minamino should be given another chance in attack as he looks to kick-start his Anfield career after a slow start following his arrival in January.
With Harvey Elliott off with the U19s, Liverpool have an opening on the right wing so we could see Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replacing Salah as Xherdan Shaqiri remains on the sidelines with a calf problem.
Here is how I think Liverpool will line up: