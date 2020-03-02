[Teams] Portsmouth vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Fratton Park
Arsenal travel to Fratton Park to take on Portsmouth in the fifth round of the FA Cup this evening.
Mikel Arteta has rotated his squad with several big names given a breather following our disastrous Europa League defeat to Olympiacos last Thursday night. Emi Martinez is recalled in goal with Bernd Leno dropping to the bench but the big news is that Pablo Mari will make his debut in defence.
The on-loan defender starts alongside David Luiz with Sokratis coming in for Hector Bellerin at right-back. Bukayo Saka keeps his place at left-back with Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney out injured.
Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi are given recalls in midfield with Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos named among the Arsenal substitutes this evening. Mesut Ozil hasn’t made the trip to the south coast so Joe Willock starts in the attacking midfield position this evening.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has also been completely rested for the game so Gabriel Martinelli comes in on the left wing. Reiss Nelson is recalled in place of Nicolas Pepe while Eddie Nketiah replaces Alexandre Lacazette up front.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Portsmouth
Bass; McCrorie, Bolton, Burgess, Seddon; Close; McGeehan; Williams, Evans, Harness; Harrison
Subs: MacGillivray, Raggett, Whatmough, Naylor, Cannon, Marquis, Curtis
Arsenal
Martinez; Sokratis, Luiz, Mari, Saka; Guendouzi, Torreira; Nelson, Willock, Martinelli; Nketiah
Subs: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Ceballos, Xhaka, Pepe, Lacazette