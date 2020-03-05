Arsenal confirm huge injury blow ahead of West Ham but defender returns to training
Arsenal will continue their push up the table when they take on West Ham at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Ahead of the game, the Gunners have issued a team news and injury update on Arsenal.com which includes the latest on the fitness of several first team players including Lucas Torreira, Kieran Tierney, Sead Kolasinac, Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares.
Unfortunately Mikel Arteta has received a major injury blow after the club confirmed Torreira suffered a fractured ankle during Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Portsmouth in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday night.
The Uruguayan midfielder was forced off during the early stages of the game at Fratton Park following a tough challenge and was seen leaving the stadium on crutches wearing a protective boot. Arsenal say Torreira will see a specialist before a fixed time-frame is put on his recovery but it looks as though the South American is facing an extended spell on the sidelines.
Kolasinac will also miss Saturday’s Premier League clash with West Ham as he’s not due to resume full training again until later this month as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury that he picked up against Everton last month.
Obviously Chambers will be missing this weekend as he’s been ruled out for several months with a knee injury but Soares is edging closer to being in contention as the full-back is expected to return to full training next week following a knee problem.
There is also positive news on Tierney as the Scottish international has now returned to full training after overcoming a shoulder injury so he could be in contention to face West Ham on Saturday afternoon.
The team news update on Arsenal.com said:
Calum Chambers
Left knee. Ruptured anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee during Chelsea (h) on 29 December. Successful surgery completed. Rehabilitation process expected to take between six to nine months.
Sead Kolasinac
Right shoulder. Significant strain to right shoulder joint during Everton (h) on 23 February. Aiming to return to full training by the end of March.
Cedric Soares
Left knee. Aiming to be in full training next week (w/c Monday 9 March).
Kieran Tierney
Now back in full training.
Lucas Torreira
Right ankle. Sustained fracture to right ankle during Portsmouth (a) on Monday. Awaiting further specialist reviews which will determine recovery plan.
Arsenal welcome the Hammers to the Emirates this weekend knowing a win could cut the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea to just five points so Arteta won’t want any slip-ups against our London rivals on Saturday.