Ozil & Pepe start as Arteta makes 9 changes | Expected Arsenal line-up vs West Ham
Arsenal take on West Ham at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Here is the team Gooner Mac expects Mikel Arteta to select:
Goalkeeper: Arsenal No.1 Bernd Leno is set for a recall after being rested in the FA Cup tie. Emi Martinez kept a clean sheet and didn’t put a foot wrong against Portsmouth but Leno will still come back in between the sticks on Saturday.
Defence: Arteta made plenty of changes on Monday night so we should see several defenders recalled against West Ham. Sokratis scored a fine goal and was solid at right-back but Hector Bellerin should come back into the side.
Pablo Mari made a fine debut but I’m not sure Arteta will start him in the Premier League just yet so Shkodran Mustafi is likely to be recalled alongside David Luiz in the middle of the back four.
Sead Kolasinac is out with a shoulder injury but Kieran Tierney is back in full training after recovering from his own shoulder complaint. However, the Scottish international isn’t expected to be involved this weekend so Bukayo Saka should continue at left-back against West Ham.
Midfield: Arsenal have been dealt a major blow as Lucas Torreira is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering a fractured ankle against Portsmouth on Monday night so Arteta will make at least one change in midfield.
Granit Xhaka is expected to be recalled against West Ham while Dani Ceballos should also come back into the side meaning Matteo Guendouzi will be the man to drop to the bench.
Mesut Ozil was given the entire night off against Portsmouth but the German playmaker is set to return to the starting eleven this weekend so Joe Willock will make way.
Attack: Arsenal will make plenty of changes in attack as Arteta recalls his big guns against the Hammers. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left devastated following his costly miss against Olympiacos last week but he’s had a rest and will be back in the side on Saturday.
Alexandre Lacazette should also be recalled up front with Eddie Nketiah dropping out despite getting himself on the score-sheet on Monday night. Gabriel Martinelli is also expected to drop out.
Reiss Nelson put-in a Man of the Match performance against Portsmouth so Arteta will be tempted to keep him in the side this weekend but I think we’ll see Nicolas Pepe given a start against West Ham with the boss going for fresh legs.
Here is how I think we’ll see Arsenal line-up: