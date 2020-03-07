[Teams] Arsenal vs West Ham: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates
Arsenal will be looking to close the gap on the top four when they take on West Ham at the Emirates this afternoon.
Mikel Arteta has made plenty of changes to the side that beat Portsmouth in the FA Cup on Monday night with Bernd Leno replacing Emi Martinez between the sticks while Granit Xhaka returns in midfield.
Lucas Torreira is ruled out due to a fractured ankle that he suffered on Monday night so Dani Ceballos starts in the middle of the park with Matteo Guendouzi named among the Arsenal substitutes today.
Sokratis keeps his place at right-back so Hector Bellerin misses out while Pablo Mari makes his Premier League debut at centre-back alongside David Luiz. Bukayo Saka starts at left-back once again as Kieran Tierney isn’t risked just yet after returning to full training following a shoulder injury.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returns in attack after not travelling to the South Coast for Monday’s game at Fratton Park while Mesut Ozil is also recalled after being rested last time out meaning Joe Willock and Gabriel Martinelli make way.
Youngster Eddie Nketiah retains his place up front so Alexandre Lacazette must settle for a place on the bench while Nicolas Pepe comes in for Reiss Nelson despite his excellent performance against Portsmouth.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Arsenal
Leno, Papastathopoulos, Luiz, Pablo Mari, Saka, Ceballos, Xhaka, Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang, Nketiah
Subs: Bellerin, Lacazette, Nelson, Martinez, Willock, Guendouzi, Martinelli
West Ham
Fabianski, Ngakia, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Bowen, Fornals, Antonio, Haller
Subs: Balbuena, Zabaleta, Felipe Anderson, Lanzini, Snodgrass, Soucek, Randolph