Team news update: Liverpool handed double injury boost but key man remains out
Liverpool will be looking to turn the tie around when they take on Atletico Madrid in the last-16 of the Champions League on Wednesday night.
Ahead of the game, boss Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference this afternoon and he’s provided a team news update including the latest on Jordan Henderson and Alisson Becker.
Henderson has missed Liverpool’s last four matches in all competitions due to a hamstring injury that he sustained during the closing stages of the Champions League last-16 first leg defeat in Spain three weeks ago.
However, the Reds skipper has now returned to full training and Klopp has confirmed Henderson is ready to return to the squad tomorrow – although he refused to say whether the midfielder would start or be on the bench.
Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:
“Hendo is ready but if we do that, I don’t know… or maybe I know and I don’t say!”
Elsewhere, Alisson has missed Liverpool’s last two matches against Bournemouth and Chelsea after suffering a hip injury in training and the goalkeeper will remain on the sidelines for the visit of Atletico Madrid tomorrow.
In a further blow for Liverpool, Klopp told reporters that his number one won’t be ready to return for the Merseyside derby when the run-away Premier League leaders head to Goodison Park to face Everton on Monday night.
Klopp is quoted as saying by Goal.com:
“Ali will not be [for the derby].”
Andy Robertson also spoke to the media this afternoon and the full-back confirmed to Goal.com that he missed the win over Bournemouth on Saturday as a precaution due to a tight hamstring but he’s back in contention to face Atletico.
Robertson’s return will be a big boost and the Scottish international is expected to replace James Milner at left-back as Liverpool look to overcome a 1-0 deficit to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.