[Tweet] Arsenal manager offers update after testing positive for Coronavirus
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has provided a positive update on his well-being after testing positive for Coronavirus.
The deadly disease is savaging countries around the globe and Arsenal confirmed in a statement late on Thursday night that Arteta had become the first Premier League figure to test positive for the virus.
The Spaniard took training as normal on Tuesday but began to feel unwell on Wednesday and test results came back the following day confirming Arteta has contracted Coronavirus.
Arsenal’s clash with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday was immediately postponed as over 100 players and employees from the club have been placed into self-isolation having come into contact with Arteta.
Chelsea attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi then became the first top flight player to test positive while players from Manchester City, Watford, Everton and Bournemouth have also been put in isolation.
With the virus already affecting Premier League clubs, the decision was made on Friday morning to suspend all football games until at least April 4th while the country prepares to battle the worst health crisis of a generation.
However, there is positive news regarding Arteta as the Gunners boss has taken to Twitter this afternoon to reveal that he’s already feeling better and he took the time to thank his followers for their words of support.
Arteta also commended the Premier League for taking the decision to postpone all games while the country faces an ‘unprecedented challenge’ and he rightly pointed out that people’s health is all that matters.
Thanks for your words and support.Feeling better already.We’re all facing a huge & unprecedented challenge.Everyone’s health is all that matters right now.Protect each other by following the guidelines & we’ll come through this together.Well done PL for making the right decisions pic.twitter.com/0rnwHmQWha
— Mikel Arteta (@m8arteta) March 13, 2020
It’s great to hear Arteta is already well on the road to recovery but is remains to be seen when the Arsenal boss will be back to work. While games have initially been suspended until April 4, that doesn’t necessarily mean that’s when football will resume as the Premier League will have to monitor the situation closely over the coming weeks and reassess things nearer the time.