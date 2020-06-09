Man Utd favourites to sign £70m star despite interest from Chelsea

Chelsea have set their sights on signing Kai Havertz but Manchester United remain favourites to land the £70m-rated Bayer Leverkusen star this summer, according to The Sun.

Havertz has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in European football since breaking into the Leverkusen first team having come through the youth ranks at the BayArena while he’s also got 7 caps for the senior German national team to his name.

Despite being just 20-years-old, Havertz has already scored an incredible 43 goals and provided a further 30 assists in his 143 appearances for Leverkusen and his huge potential has alerted clubs here in the Premier League.

The Sun and the Daily Mail are both reporting today that Chelsea have identified Havertz as their prime transfer target as boss Frank Lampard looks to bring in another top class attacking midfielder this summer.

The Blues have already got a £38m deal agreed to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax but with Pedro and Willian expected to leave when their contracts expires this summer, Chelsea need another attacker and it seems Havertz is the man Lampard wants.

However, the west Londoners will face stiff competition as The Sun claims that Manchester United remain favourites to sign Havertz while the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also chasing the highly-rated youngster.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is tipped to be active in the market this summer as he looks to continue his rebuilding job at Old Trafford and Havertz would be an excellent signing if United could win the race for his signature.

The German international is predominantly an attacking midfielder or right winger but he can also play through the middle if needed so he’d give Solskjaer, or indeed Lampard, a versatile option in the final third.

However, any potential deal won’t come cheap as the report suggests Havertz will cost around £70m, despite the fact he has just two years remaining on his contract with Bayer Leverkusen and is unlikely to sign an extension.

So Man Utd and Chelsea will have to be prepared to dig deep if they want to sign Havertz this summer but I think it would be money well spent as he’s destined to develop into one of the best players in world football over the coming years.