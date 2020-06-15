Man Utd set sights on landing £75m star, ready to offer £150k-a-week contract

Manchester United have set their sights on signing Jack Grealish and are ready to offer the £75m-rated Aston Villa attacker a deal worth £150,000-a-week, according to the Mirror.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer as he looks to build a squad capable of challenging Liverpool for the title next year and the Norwegian coach is desperate to inject new blood into his attack.

United have been strongly linked with a swoop for Jadon Sancho with the Mirror suggesting they are prepared to pay around £100m to land the winger. However, Borussia Dortmund’s head of football Sebastian Kehl said over the weekend there is nothing in the speculation linking Sancho with a move.

The 20-year-old is unlikely to make any decision over his future until the end of the season and the Mirror claims Man Utd executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is now concentrating his efforts on landing Grealish.

The newspaper says United have been chasing the player for over a year and are now stepping-up their pursuit of the £75m-rated attacker after learning Grealish wants to leave Villa even if they manage to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The 24-year-old came through the youth ranks at Villa Park and now captains the club after establishing himself as one of the most exciting attacking midfielders in British football while he’s also on the verge of earning his first senior cap for England.

However, he’s out-grown Villa so a move this summer makes sense and the Mirror claims Manchester United are ready to offer him a contract worth around £150,000-a-week to make a big-money move to Old Trafford.

Grealish has excelled in a poor Villa side this season having contributed 9 goals and 8 assists in 31 games and the report suggests Solskjaer sees him as the ideal long-term replacement for Juan Mata.

I think Grealish would be an excellent signing for United if they could get a deal agreed as he can operate as a central attacking midfielder or out on the wing so he’d give Solskjaer a versatile option in the final third.

As a home-grown player, he also fits the type of profile United are looking for but his arrival would cast further doubt over the future of Paul Pogba with the Frenchman constantly linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer.