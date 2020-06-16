Arsenal pushing to sign £45m star after offering contract worth £195k-a-week

Arsenal are pushing to sign Thomas Partey after offering the £45m-rated Atletico Madrid midfielder a contract worth around £195,000-a-week, according to reports via The Sun.

Mikel Arteta is expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer as he looks to reshape the squad he inherited from Unai Emery and the Arsenal coach is seemingly keen to strengthen his options in the middle of the park.

Granit Xhaka continues to attract criticism for some of his performances, Matteo Guendouzi is still raw and Lucas Torreira failed to build on an encouraging start to life in north London following his move from Sampdoria last summer.

Dani Ceballos is unlikely to make his loan move from Real Madrid permanent having endured a frustrating spell at the Emirates so Arsenal need another body in midfield and Partey has been widely touted as Arteta’s prime target.

The Sun claims Arsenal are in pole position to sign the Ghanaian international and cite a report from Goal that says the Gunners have already put forward a lucrative contract offer worth triple his current wages.

The Guardian have previously claimed that Partey is on £65,000-a-week at Atletico Madrid meaning Arsenal’s offer must be worth around £195,000-a-week – which will surely tempt the player to make a move to London this summer.

Partey has just two years left on his current contract at the Wanda Metropolitano and has made it clear he won’t sign an extension so there are positive signs that a deal can be agreed with Arsenal.

The players’ own father has previously confirmed that talks are taking place with Arsenal over a potential move and suggested he would be glad to see his son move to the Emirates.

Partey’s father is quoted as saying by The Sun:

“I called my son after hearing the rumours and he told me that the rumours are true. He told me they are holding talks between him and Arsenal. It all depends on the offer Atletico are demanding. “If he goes to Arsenal fine, they have a lot supporters in Ghana. I will be happy if he decides to move to Arsenal. What they are discussing now is how Atletico will release him.”

Partey would be an excellent signing if Arsenal could pull it off as he’s been a key player in Diego Simeone’s starting eleven in recent years having progressed through their youth ranks to be a first team regular.

However, money is going to be tight at Arsenal this summer and with Atletico demanding the full value of Partey’s £44.7m release clause [source: The Sun] it remains to be seen whether a deal will be reached between the two clubs.