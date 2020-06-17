Arsenal & Man Utd register interest in signing £37m star but Liverpool also keen

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are among the clubs chasing Wissam Ben Yedder after he informed Monaco he wants to leave the club this summer, according to reports in France via The Sun.

After coming through the ranks at Toulouse, Ben Yedder made his name during an impressive three-year spell at Sevilla where he contributed 70 goals and 22 assists in 138 appearances before earning a £37.1m move to Monaco last summer.

The 29-year-old has continued to showcase his ability in front of goal at the Principality as he provided 19 goals and 9 assists in his 31 appearances this season before football was suspended back in March.

However, it appears Ben Yedder is already eyeing a new challenge as The Sun are citing a report that originates from France Football that claims the striker has informed cash-strapped Monaco he wants to leave at the end of the season.

The news has alerted clubs here in the Premier League as the newspaper suggests that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have all expressed their interest in signing Ben Yedder while Tottenham and Manchester City are also keeping an eye on his situation.

Liverpool are set to wrap-up their first title in 30 years but Jurgen Klopp is still being tipped to strengthen his attacking options this summer and it appears he’s earmarked Ben Yedder as a possible transfer target.

However, The Sun claims that it’s Arsenal and Man Utd who have registered the most serious interest in signing the French international and Monaco are believed to be prepared to sell if a club pays at least £37.1m – although the report suggests they could hold-out for closer to £40m.

Mikel Arteta is expected to overhaul his squad this summer as he looks to get the club competing at the top level again and Arsenal are in the market for a new striker as they face losing one of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette.

Neither player has signed a contract extension at the Emirates yet so the Gunners may be forced to cash-in on one of their key forwards and Ben Yedder is seemingly being eyed as a potential replacement.

But the north Londoners could face stiff competition from Man Utd as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also reportedly keen on the French hitman as he looks to bring in competition for Anthony Martial up front.

Odion Ighalo has seen his loan extended but Ben Yedder would be a more permanent solution and it looks like Man Utd are ready to battle-it-out with Arsenal over a deal for the striker this summer.