Man Utd team news update: Solskjaer confirms key duo are fit to face Tottenham

Manchester United get back to Premier League action following the three month suspension when they travel to north London to take on Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night.

Ahead of the game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer held his pre-match press conference via a Zoom call with journalists today and the United boss provided the latest news on the fitness of his squad.

The enforced break gave some players time to overcome injury issues so Solskjaer was pleased to confirm that Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford are now fit and available for selection tomorrow night.

Pogba has returned to full fitness following a frustrating injury-plagued season while Rashford has been able to recover from a back injury that was due to see him miss the majority of the run-in, so their availability will be a big boost to United.

However, it wasn’t all good news as Solskjaer also revealed that he’ll be without two players for the trip to Tottenham with Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe ruled out with unspecified injury problems.

Solskjaer told ManUtd.com:

“We have two players probably, Phil Jones and Axel will miss this game and the start and let’s see how bad they are, but apart from that the rest of the squad is fit, available. Marcus and Paul they have been out for a long, long period, but they are available, so how long they are going to play for, let’s see.”

So Manchester United have virtually a fully-fit squad to choose from as they head to the capital for a crunch game that will have a huge bearing on both clubs European qualification hopes.

United currently sit fifth in the Premier League table and can move level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea with a win over Tottenham in north London tomorrow night.

However, eighth-placed Spurs can move to within just one point of United and blow the race for Champions League qualification wide open if they come out victorious so it’s all to play for on Friday night.