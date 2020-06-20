[Teams] Brighton vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from the Amex

Arsenal desperately need to get back to winning ways when they take on Brighton at the Amex Stadium this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has made some changes from the side that lost at Man City in midweek. Rob Holding is given a recall as he partners Shkodran Mustafi in the middle of the back four with David Luiz suspended and Sokratis, Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari injured.

Dani Ceballos comes in to start alongside Matteo Guendouzi in midfield with Granit Xhaka ruled out due to an ankle injury while Lucas Torreira is also still recovering from his own ankle complaint.

Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe are given recalls as they join Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the Arsenal attack with Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock dropping to the bench where they are joined by Gabriel Martinelli and Reiss Nelson.

Mesut Ozil is back in the squad after being axed for the trip to Man City in midweek but the German has to settle for a place on the bench as Bukayo Saka keeps his place in the Arsenal starting eleven.

It looks like we could be lining-up in a 4-4-2 formation this afternoon and Arteta has plenty of options on the bench if he needs to mix things up during the game.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Brighton

Ryan, Schelotto, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Propper, Bissouma, Mooy, Gross, Trossard, Maupay

Subs: Lamptey, Duffy, Stephens, Mac Allister, Murray, March, Montoya, Button, Connolly

Arsenal

Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Kolasinac, Pepe, Ceballos, Guendouzi, Saka, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Subs: Tierney, Ozil, Maitland-Niles, Nelson, Martinez, Willock, Nketiah, Martinelli, Medley