[Teams] Everton vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from Goodison Park

Liverpool return to Premier League action when they take on Everton at Goodison Park this evening.

Jurgen Klopp hasn’t risked Mohamed Salah from the start as the Egyptian international is only deemed fit enough for a place among the substitutes having missed training last week. Takumi Minamino deputises in attack with Divock Origi having to settle for a place on the bench.

Joel Matip is given a recall by the Liverpool boss as he starts alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of the back four. Trent Alexander-Arnold starts at right-back while James Milner comes in for Andrew Robertson who’s ruled out with a knock.

Naby Keita is given a chance to impress by Klopp as he starts in midfield along with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson meaning Gini Wijnaldum is named among the subs. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also on the bench as Sadio Mane supports Roberto Firmino in attack.

As for Everton, Alex Iwobi gets a start in attack along with Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin while Seamus Coleman gets the nod at right-back.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Everton

Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Gomes, Davies, Gordon, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Baines, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Stekelenburg, Kean, Martina, Virginia, Baningime, Branthwaite.

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Milner; Fabinho, Keita, Henderson; Minamino, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Salah, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Elliott, Williams.