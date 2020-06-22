Klopp provides update after Liverpool suffer double injury blow against Everton

Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on James Milner and Joel Matip after the duo were forced off during Liverpool’s 0-0 draw with Everton at the weekend.

Milner was recalled to start against the Toffees as he filled-in for Andrew Robertson at left-back after the Scottish international was ruled out of the trip to Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon with a knock.

However, Milner failed to complete the first half as he required treatment shortly before the break after pulling-up clutching the back of his leg and was replaced by Joe Gomez in the 43rd minute.

Klopp has confirmed the 34-year-old sustained a hamstring injury that is likely to keep him out of Wednesday night’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace but the Reds boss is hoping Milner won’t be out for too long.

Matip was also given a start against Everton after partnering Virgil van Dijk in the middle of the back four but the Cameroonian international had to be replaced by Dejan Lovren with 15 minutes remaining.

The 28-year-old appeared to suffer a foot injury during a clash with Everton striker Richarlison and Klopp has admitted he’ll have to wait and see how bad the issue is – but he’s hopeful it’s nothing too serious.

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:

“Millie felt a hamstring a little bit, but we had this in the past. Millie is not often injured and hopefully it is not serious. He is smart enough to show up in the moment when he feels it, so hopefully it was the right moment. “Maybe not Wednesday [he will be available for], but after that I would hope for. “Joel was unlucky and we had to make a quick decision. It was a situation with Richarlison and he bent or stretched or his big toe. “I don’t think a lot of people have had that; it is really painful, but hopefully it settles, the pain settles and then we will see. I hope nothing serious has happened, but I don’t know yet.”

It remains to be seen whether Matip or Milner will be available for the visit of Palace to Anfield on Wednesday night but Klopp will be hoping Robertson is able to return at left-back while Gomez should be recalled to start alongside van Dijk.

Xherdan Shaqiri is the only other significant absentee as the midfielder is still nursing a calf injury but otherwise Klopp has a healthy squad to choose from as Liverpool look for a win to put one hand on the Premier League title.

The Merseysiders need a maximum of five more points to secure their first league title in 30 years so victory over Palace will put them within touching distance – although they could even wrap-up the title if Man City fail to beat Burnley and Chelsea in their next two games.