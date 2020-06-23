Liverpool team news: Klopp confirms huge double injury boost but duo ruled out

Liverpool will be looking to put one hand on the Premier League title with victory over Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the game, boss Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media via a Zoom conference call this afternoon and he’s provided a team news and injury update including the latest on the fitness of four members of his squad.

Let’s start with the good news and Klopp was pleased to confirm a double boost after revealing Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson are back in contention to start against Palace tomorrow night.

Salah was an unused substitute during Liverpool’s 0-0 draw with Everton on Sunday evening after missing training in the lead-up to the game due to an unspecified knock but the Egyptian international has now been declared fit for action.

Robertson was another big miss for Liverpool at the weekend as he sat out the trip to Goodison Park with a muscle issue but the full-back is set to return after being given the all-clear to face Crystal Palace after taking part in full training.

However, it wasn’t all positive news for Liverpool as Klopp also confirmed that James Milner and Joel Matip will miss the visit of Palace to Anfield after picking up injuries against Everton on Sunday.

Milner was forced off with a hamstring injury shortly before half-time while Matip went off with a toe issue with 15 minutes remaining. Klopp isn’t sure how long the duo will be out for but they won’t be available against Palace tomorrow.

Klopp is quoted as saying by Liverpoolfc.com:

“[Mo] trained yesterday completely normal, he will train today completely normal I would guess and then he is available. What I make with the line-up, you have to wait until tomorrow. “It is the same with Robbo; he trained yesterday completely normal as well, so it’s the same. “Millie and Joel will not be available for tomorrow. We have to figure out exactly how long it will take, but tomorrow they will not play.”

Liverpool take on Palace on Wednesday night knowing a win would take them to within just two points of guaranteeing their first league title in 30 years so this is an opportunity they won’t want to pass up.

The Reds saw their lead cut to 20 points after Manchester City thrashed Burnley 5-0 last night but Liverpool would be crowned champions if they beat Palace and City lose away to Chelsea on Thursday night.