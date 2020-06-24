Man Utd vs Sheff Utd preview | Confirmed team news | Expected line-up’s | Prediction

Manchester United welcome Sheffield United to Old Trafford this evening looking for a win to close-in on the top four.

United got their Premier League campaign back underway after the three-month suspension with a hard fought 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night with Paul Pogba coming off the bench to help salvage a point.

However, with Chelsea beating Aston Villa on Sunday, Man Utd are now sitting five points adrift in fifth position in the table so they desperately need a win tonight to keep the pressure on their top four rivals ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Man City tomorrow night.

Fifth could yet be enough to secure Champions League qualification if Man City’s ban is upheld but with their appeal decision yet to be confirmed, United wont want to take any chances and will be determined to finish in that all-important fourth place.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will be up against a tough Sheffield United side tonight with the visitors sitting just two points behind United in the table so they shouldn’t be taking anything for granted.

The Blades have enjoyed an excellent return to the top flight and have an outside chance of snatching a European place but they’ll need to get back on track this evening following a disappointing 3-0 defeat at Newcastle on Sunday.

Team news

Man Utd will assess Victor Lindelof after he limped off during the draw at Tottenham but Solskjaer suggested at his press conference the injury wasn’t serious. Eric Bailly is on stand-by to come-in if Lindelof isn’t risked.

Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are United’s only major absentees so Solskjaer has a healthy squad to choose from. Pogba is expected to be recalled to the starting eleven after making a huge impression off the bench last time out.

David De Gea is also expected to keep his place despite being at fault for the Tottenham goal while Mason Greenwood could be given a recall with Daniel James dropping to the bench this evening.

Sheffield United will be without Dean Henderson as he’s not able to face his parent side due to the terms of his loan deal so Simon Moore is set to deputise between the sticks.

John Egan is suspended after being sent off against Newcastle so Phil Jagielka is expected to be recalled after recovering from an ankle injury. Jack O’Connell could be available after recovering from a knee problem.

Expected line-ups

Prediction

Man Utd 2-0 Sheffield United: United have won their last seven home games against Sheffield United in all competitions and haven’t lost to them since 1993. Man Utd have won just two of their last six midweek league games but they are unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions so they’ll be confident of getting a result tonight.

Bruno Fernandes will be looking forward to teaming-up with Pogba and I think they’ve for the potential to form an excellent partnership. The Blades will be desperate to bounce back from their defeat at Newcastle but I think United will have too much quality tonight. I’m going for a routine 2-0 home win.