[Teams] Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool take on Crystal Palace at Anfield this evening knowing victory would put them within touching distance of securing the title.

Jurgen Klopp has been boosted by the return to fitness of Mohamed Salah after he wasn’t risked during the draw at Everton due to a knock. The Egyptian international replaces Takumi Minamino in attack this evening.

Andrew Robertson is also fit to return at left-back after missing the trip to Goodison Park. He replaces James Milner, who picked up a hamstring injury against the Toffees on Sunday night.

Joe Gomez is recalled to start alongside Virgil van Dijk while Trent Alexander-Arnold keeps his place at right-back. Alisson Becker produced some superb saves to keep a clean sheet at Everton so it’s no surprise he starts once again in goal.

Gini Wijnaldum comes back into the Liverpool midfield as he replaces Naby Keita. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho keep their places so Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain must settle for a place on the bench.

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino keep their places in attack so Divock Origi, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones are among the Liverpool substitutes tonight.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Subs: Lovren, Keita, Adrian, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi, Jones, Elliott, Williams

Crystal Palace

Hennessey, Ward, Cahill, Sakho, van Aanholt, McCarthy, Townsend, McArthur, Kouyate, Zaha, Ayew

Subs: Milivojevic, Dann, Meyer, Henderson, Tavares, Mitchell, Pierrick, Riedewald