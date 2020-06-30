[Teams] Brighton vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from the Amex

Manchester United take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made plenty of changes from the side that edged past Norwich in the FA Cup on Saturday night with David De Gea among those recalled. The Spaniard replaces Sergio Romero between the sticks.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka comes in for Diogo Dalot at right-back while Victor Lindelof lines-up alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of the back four. Luke Shaw once again starts at left-back with Brandon Williams among the Man Utd subs.

Paul Pogba is given a recall to start in midfield along with Nemanja Matic so Fred and Scott McTominay have to settle for places on the bench. Bruno Fernandes keeps his place so he starts in a strong midfield alongside Matic and Pogba.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are brought back into the Man Utd starting eleven after being named on the bench for the FA Cup win at Norwich. Odion Ighalo drops out despite scoring at the weekend while Juan Mata and Daniel James are also named among the subs with Mason Greenwood starting in attack.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Brighton

Ryan; Lamptey, Dunk, Duffy, Burn; Montoya, Pröpper, Bissouma, Stephens, Mac Allister; Connolly.

Subs: Button, Bernardo, Schelotto, Mooy, Gross, March, Trossard, Murphy, Maupay

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Martial, Rashford

Subs: Romero, Williams, Pereira, Fred, McTominay, Bailly, James, Ighalo, Mata