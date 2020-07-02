[Teams] Sheffield United vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups from Bramall Lane

Tottenham Hotspur will be desperate for a win when they take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane this evening.

Jose Mourinho has made just one change from the side that beat West Ham in north London late last month. Steven Bergwijn is the man recalled to the starting eleven with Dele Alli dropping to the bench.

Hugo Lloris once again starts in goal while Eric Dier lines-up alongside Davinson Sanchez in defence meaning Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld have to settle for places among the substitutes this evening.

Ben Davies starts at left-back with Serge Aurier on the right and Moussa Sissoko keeps his place in midfield ahead of Harry Winks. It appears Giovani Lo Celso will be joining Sissoko in the middle of the park with Lucas Moura and Hueng-min Son selected in attack.

Harry Kane will lead the line up front once again for Tottenham and he’ll have plenty of support from Bergwijn, Moura and Son while Erik Lamela and Alli are options from the bench if needed.

Tanguy Ndombele continues to be left out of the starting eleven by Mourinho as he’s named among the substitutes along with Gedson Fernandes and Oliver Skipp.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Sheffield United

Henderson, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Osborn, Stevens, McBurnie, McGoldrick

Subs: Sharp, Jagielka, Kieron Freeman, Mousset, Moore, Rodwell, Zivkovic

Tottenham

Lloris, Aurier, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Lucas, Son, Kane.

Subs: Gazzaniga, Alderweireld, Vertonghem, Winks, Skipp, Gedson, Ndombele, Alli, Lamela.