Greenwood out as Solskjaer makes 2 changes | Expected Man Utd line-up vs B’mouth

Manchester United take on Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon. Here is the line-up we think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will select for the game:

Goalkeeper: David De Gea should continue in goal after keeping a clean sheet during the 3-0 win at Brighton so Sergio Romero will remain on the bench.

Defence: Victor Lindelof recovered from a minor knock to start at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday so as long as he didn’t suffer any ill-effect the Swede should keep his place alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of the Man Utd back four.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka continues to impress at right-back so he’s expected to keep his place this weekend with Diogo Dalot missing out. Luke Shaw is enjoying a fine run in the team having started United’s last 15 games and he’s likely to keep his place again on Saturday.

That means Brandon Williams will have to settle for a place among the subs while Eric Bailly is also likely to be on the bench. Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are Man Utd’s only injury absentees and they’re expected to miss out once again.

Midfield: Manchester United looked excellent at times during the win over Brighton with Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes at the heart of some flowing moves so Solskjaer will be hoping that partnership flourishes during the closing games of the season.

The Norwegian coach needs to manage his squads fitness so he might be tempted to rest Pogba or Fernandes but I think we’ll see them both starting against Bournemouth and withdrawn in the second half.

Scott McTominay is pushing for a recall after being named on the bench last time out. Nemanja Matic has been enjoying some fine form lately but I think we’ll see him rested with McTominay coming in.

Fred has been the unfortunate casualty of Pogba’s return as he was in excellent form before football was suspended so he’ll be hoping to feature at some point this weekend but it will most likely be from the bench.

Attack: Mason Greenwood showed his potential yet again with a fine goal in midweek but Solskjaer will continue to protect the teenager so I wouldn’t be surprised to see him dropping to the bench on Saturday.

Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard are options for Man Utd but I think it will be Daniel James who’s recalled to start on the right-wing while Marcus Rashford should keep his place on the opposite flank.

Odoin Ighalo is pushing for a recall up front after scoring against Norwich in the FA Cup last weekend but Anthony Martial should keep his place through the middle against Bournemouth.

Here is how we think United will line-up: