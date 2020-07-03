Duo ruled out, Klopp makes 2 changes | Team news & likely Liverpool line-up vs Villa

Liverpool take on Aston Villa at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker may have conceded four goals against Manchester City on Thursday night but he’s still been a key figure in this title-winning team and should keep his place in goal this weekend.

Defence: Liverpool will be without Joel Matip as he’s been ruled out for the rest of the season with a foot injury that he sustained against Everton last month. Dejan Lovren is also a doubt after picking up a knock in training earlier this week.

Therefore, Joe Gomez is expected to continue alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of the Liverpool back four this weekend and they’ll be looking to improve things in defence after conceding four time at City.

Andrew Robertson had a rare off day at the Etihad Stadium but he’s expected to keep his place against Villa while Trent Alexander-Arnold should continue at right-back. Youngster Neco Williams could be on the bench again.

Midfield: Klopp may look to freshen things up in midfield following a tough night against City so Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson could be given a rest with Naby Keita coming in.

Gini Wijnaldum is another player who may be rested against Aston Villa with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pushing for a recall while James Milner is another option for Klopp. However, I expect Fabinho to keep his place in the holding role this weekend.

Highly-rated youngsters Harvey Elliot and Curtis Jones should keep their places in the Liverpool squad and they’ll be hoping to feature off the bench at some point during the game.

Attack: Klopp insists he won’t field a weakened team despite wrapping-up the title as Liverpool still have plenty of records to go for so we should expect their first choice front three to be selected once again on Sunday.

Roberto Firmino should lead the line up front while Mohamed Salah is likely to keep his place on the right side of the attack. Sadio Mane wasn’t at his best against City but I expect to see him given a chance to bounce back against Villa.

Divock Origi will be an option from the bench along with Takumi Minamino but Xherdan Shaqiri is still unavailable as he continues to recover from a niggling calf injury.

Here is how I think Liverpool will line up: