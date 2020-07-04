Liverpool to complete £31.5m deal next week as Klopp closes-in on first signing

Liverpool are set to wrap-up a £31.5m deal to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara next week as Jurgen Klopp closes-in on his first summer signing, according to reports via the Express.

Klopp has led Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years after Liverpool stormed their way to victory with a record seven matches spare, building in their success from last season which saw them lift the Champions League.

However, it appears Klopp doesn’t want to stand still and is ready to bolster his squad this summer with a new midfielder a priority as Adam Lallana is set to leave Anfield when his contract expires while James Milner is coming towards the end of his career.

Thiago has emerged as a prime transfer target in recent weeks after reports suggested he’s looking for a new challenge following seven highly successful years with Bayern Munich that’s seen him lift 7 Bundesliga titles.

The 29-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract and Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed yesterday that the club will sell this summer rather than risk losing him for nothing in 12 months time.

Rummenigge also suggested that Thiago is looking for a move but insists there has been no formal contact with Liverpool. The Bayern chief is quoted by the Express as telling Bild:

“He is a top boy on and off the pitch. We had serious negotiations with him and fulfilled all of his wishes. But it looks like he might want to do something new again at the end of his career. “We have never had any contact with Liverpool. If he wants to do that, we have to deal with it. We don’t want to lose a player for free next year. I say that very clearly.”

However, despite Rummenigge’s denials that a deal with the Merseysiders is close, the Express are citing a report from Varsky Sports that claims Liverpool will finalise a £31.5m [€35m] deal to sign Thiago next week.

This comes after Spanish outlet SPORT also claimed last week that Liverpool were closing-in on a deal to land the Spanish international so it certainly looks like Klopp is making a serious play to sign Thiago this summer.

The former Barcelona academy graduate would be a superb addition to Klopp’s squad if Liverpool could get a deal over the line as Thiago has been one of the best passing midfielders in Europe over the past few seasons.

He would add a nice balance alongside the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum and Naby Keita, and he still has 3-4 years left playing at the top level so £31.5m seems like a good deal for a player of his quality.