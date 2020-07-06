Man Utd could be ready to hijack Liverpool’s proposed deal to sign £31.5m star

Manchester United could be ready to hijack Liverpool’s proposed move to sign £31.5m-rated Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara this summer, according to reports via the Express.

Thiago came through the youth ranks at Barcelona before joining Bayern in 2013 and he’s developed into one of the most gifted ball-playing midfielders in European football over the past few years having helped the German giants win 7 consecutive Bundesliga titles.

However, the 29-year-old is reportedly looking for a new challenge after failing to agree terms over a new contract and with just one year left on his current deal, Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed last week they will sell rather than risk losing him for nothing in 12 months time.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for the Spanish international recently with Spanish outlet SPORT claiming last week that the Reds were closing in on a deal to sign the former Barca star.

Varsky Sports then claimed Liverpool will finalise a £31.5m [€35m] deal to sign Thiago this week and Jurgen Klopp admitted his admiration for the player when quizzed about the rumours over the weekend.

Klopp isn’t expected to be busy this summer as he seems relatively content with his title-winning squad but a new midfielder could be on the agenda with Adam Lallana leaving and James Milner coming towards the end of his career.

Thiago appears to be firmly on Liverpool’s radar, however, the Merseysiders could face fresh competition for his signature as the Express are citing Bild journalist Christian Falk as suggesting that Manchester United are also keen on the 29-year-old.

United were linked with Thiago when he left Barcelona seven years ago before losing out to Bayern but they could now be ready to renew their interest by trying to hijack Liverpool’s proposed deal this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is being tipped to spend heavily in the market after United took out a £140m loan to boost their coffers and the Norwegian coach desperately needs to build a squad that can compete for major honours next season.

Thiago would be an excellent signing for Man Utd or Liverpool and £31.5m seems like a very good deal for a player of his quality in today’s market. We’ll have to see how things develop over the coming weeks but I’d love to see Thiago end up at Anfield or Old Trafford as he’d be a great addition to the Premier League.