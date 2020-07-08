[Teams] Brighton vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from the Amex

Liverpool will be looking for yet another win when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium this evening.

Jurgen Klopp has handed Neco Williams a start as the youngster comes in for Andrew Robertson at left-back. Trent Alexander-Arnold keeps his place on the opposite side of the defence while Joe Gomez once again starts alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of the back four with Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren injured.

Jordan Henderson is recalled in the Liverpool midfield with Fabinho given a rest while Gini Wijnaldum is also back in the side after being on the bench at the weekend. Naby Keita keeps his place after a positive performance against Aston Villa on Sunday so James Milner and Curtis Jones must settle for places on the bench.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain moves into a more attacking role with Sadio Mane given a rest while Roberto Firmino is recalled up front meaning Divock Origi makes way. Mohamed Salah once again starts for Liverpool so Takumi Minamino is named among the substitutes.

As for Brighton, Neal Maupay leads the line up front with Leandro Trossard offering support in attack so Aaron Connolly is named on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Brighton

Ryan, Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Propper, Stephens, Gross, Mac Allister, Trossard, Maupay

Subs: Duffy, Bissouma, Jahanbakhsh, Murray, Mooy, Montoya, Button, Bernardo, Connolly

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Williams, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Subs: Fabinho, Milner, Mane, Adrian, Minamino, Robertson, Origi, Jones, Elliott