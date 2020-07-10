Liverpool team news: Key man ruled out for season but player fit for Burnley game

Liverpool will look to edge closer to the 100-point mark with a win over Burnley at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media at his pre-match conference call this afternoon and he’s provided the latest team and injury news including the latest on two members of his first team squad.

Unfortunately, the Liverpool boss confirmed that Jordan Henderson has been ruled out for their final four games of the season after the midfielder picked up a knee injury during the final stages of the 3-1 win at Brighton on Wednesday night.

Henderson has undergone a scan to determine the full extent of the problem and it’s now been confirmed on Liverpool’s official website the midfielder will be forced to miss the rest of the campaign.

However, Klopp say’s he’s relatively pleased as Henderson doesn’t require surgery so the Liverpool boss is confident his captain will be ready for the start of the new 2020/21 season.

There is also a positive update on Dejan Lovren as Klopp has confirmed the centre-back is now back in full training after missing the last two games and is available for selection to face Burnley at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:

“Hendo is actually really the best possible of all the bad news. It is a knee injury, but no surgery needed. “He will not play anymore in the latter stage of this season but I am pretty positive he will start with us the new season. We were all concerned in the moment we saw him in going down and when he left the pitch and stuff like this. “Yesterday when we got the news, it was a big relief for all of us. It is not cool, obviously, but it is the best we could get. Hendo will be back; he is a quick healer and he will be back soon.” “Dejan is in full training now again and is available.”

Elsewhere, Joel Matip remains on the sidelines as the defender has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a foot injury but otherwise Klopp has a healthy squad to choose from this weekend.

The Reds moved on to 92 points with a win over Brighton in midweek so they can climb to 95 points with victory over Burnley tomorrow with three games remaining.