Tottenham vs Arsenal preview | Confirmed team news | Expected line-ups | Prediction

Tottenham entertain Arsenal in the North London Derby on Sunday afternoon with both teams desperate for a win to boost their European qualification hopes.

Spurs have endured a difficult season and discontent among the fan-base grew further following an uninspiring 0-0 draw at Bournemouth on Thursday night that’s left them sitting tenth in the Premier League table.

Arsenal have also had a poor campaign as they’re just one place and one point above Tottenham in eighth place, however, the mood in their camp is far more positive as they have been slowly improving under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions [W4 D1] and were left frustrated after letting slip a one-goal lead to draw 1-1 with Leicester City at the Emirates on Tuesday night.

Tottenham and Arsenal know their hopes of playing Champions League football next season are all-but over as fifth-placed Manchester United are 8-9 points ahead with just four games remaining to the focus is now sealing Europa League qualification.

However, Sheffield United’s win over Chelsea this evening has really put the pressure on as they’re now sixth – four points clear of Arsenal and five ahead of Tottenham – so both north London clubs desperately need a win tomorrow to boos their Europa League hopes.

Team news

Tottenham will once again be without Dele Alli as he’s ruled out with a hamstring injury while defenders Japhat Tangana and Juan Foyth are also still missing due to back and knee injuries respectively.

Eric Dier will serve the second game of his four-match suspension so Davinson Sanchez could be recalled in defence while Giovanni Lo Celso is expected to be passed fit despite picking up an ankle knock in midweek.

Arsenal also have plenty of selection issue to deal with. Eddie Nketiah will begin his suspension after being sent off against Leicester while Gabriel Martinelli remains on the sidelines following knee surgery.

Bernd Leno is still recovering from his own knee complaint while Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari are also long-term absentees. Mesut Ozil hasn’t featured since the restart and is set to miss out once again due to an apparent back issue.

Matteo Guendouzi has been frozen out of the Arsenal squad following a bust-up with Arteta over his attitude so the Frenchman is expected to miss the trip to Tottenham.

Expected line-ups

Predicted score

Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal: This is a North London Derby so form goes out the window and I’m still expecting a fiercely competitive game despite there being no supporters in the stadium. Spurs have been playing poorly lately but Harry Kane is always a goal threat against Arsenal and Tottenham are unbeaten in their last five home league games against the Gunners.

Arsenal have also only kept one clean sheet in their last 10 league away games against Spurs so Jose Mourinho will be quietly confident of maintaining his unbeaten home record against the Gunners tomorrow.

However, Arsenal appear to have turned a corner under Arteta and certainly look harder to beat. With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in attack they will always score goals so I’m backing Arsenal to get something and take home a point in a 2-2 draw.