Team news: Arsenal confirm injury boost but 6 players set to miss Liverpool game

Arsenal will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they take on champions Liverpool at the Emirates on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the game, the club have issued a team news and injury update on Arsenal.com and confirmed there were no fresh injuries following the frustrating 2-1 defeat to Tottenham in the North London Derby on Sunday.

Arsenal have also revealed that Pablo Mari has undergone successful surgery on his ankle injury and is now expected to resume training in September. The centre-back sustained the injury against Manchester City and was initially ruled out for up to three months but he could be available again during the early stages of next season, which will be a big boost for Mikel Arteta.

Bernd Leno remains on the sidelines with a knee injury that he picked up against Brighton last month but the goalkeeper is progressing well in his recovery and should be back in full training before the end of the current campaign.

Arsenal will continue to be without Gabriel Martinelli against Liverpool as the attacker remains on the sidelines with a knee injury while Calum Chambers is also still working his way back from a serious knee ligament injury.

Striker Eddie Nketiah will serve the second game of his three-match ban and Mesut Ozil is still being troubled by an apparent back injury so the playmaker isn’t expected to return against Liverpool tomorrow night.

A team news update on Arsenal.com confirmed:

Calum Chambers

Left knee. Ruptured anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee during Chelsea (h) on December 29. Rehabilitation post-surgical repair continuing and currently progressing well with running and gym work. Will not be available for the current schedule of remaining 2019/20 matches. Bernd Leno

Right knee. Sustained moderate ligament sprain during Brighton & Hove (a) on June 20. Progressing very well in recovery. Aiming to return to full training before the end of the season. Pablo Mari

Left ankle. Sustained significant sprain to ankle ligaments during Manchester City (a). Has had a successful procedure to the injury and is now in the early stages of his recovery. Aiming to return to full training in September. Gabriel Martinelli

Left knee. Sustained injury during training on June 21. Successful arthroscopic procedure undertaken to repair a lesion in the cartilage of the left knee. Will not be available for the current schedule of remaining 2019/20 matches. Eddie Nketiah

Suspended for three matches following red card against Leicester City (h). Available again for Aston Villa (a) on Tuesday, July 21. Mesut Ozil

Being assessed ahead of Liverpool (h) following back soreness.

So it looks like Arteta will be without six players for the visit of Liverpool tomorrow and seven if you include Matteo Guendouzi – who’s been frozen out of the Arsenal squad following a bust-up over his poor attitude.

Arsenal head into the game sitting ninth in the Premier League table – five points off sixth-placed Wolves – so Arteta’s men desperately need a positive result against Liverpool to keep alive any hopes of qualifying for the Europa League next season.